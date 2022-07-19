Jim Ross is apparently smitten by Natalya’s older sister, Jenni Neidhart.

While responding to a skimpy photo drop of the Neidhart sisters, Ross referred to Jenni as “gorgeous” while wishing she were closer to his age.

She’s gorgeous @NatbyNature Runs in the family! 🤠 Wish she was a a bit older. 😉 https://t.co/sLBSRNd8Nk — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 18, 2022

In response, Natalya promised to pass on JR’s message to Jenni.

Thank you! I’ll tell her you said hi! ❤️ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 19, 2022

The Neidhart sisters appear together on their YouTube channel where they keep fans apprised of daily happenings in their lives. The above photo is from a video of a pool party they streamed on Monday.

Jenni joined OnlyFans in March this year, quickly amassing a huge following on the subscription service platform. Subsequently, she revealed she was “trying to convince” Natalya to join her on the platform.

While Jenni has never appeared on WWE TV, she became the subject of a Ronda Rousey rant on social media last month. During her feud with Natalya, Rousey made things personal by referencing Jenni’s online content.

“Some[one] needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature,” Rousey tweeted.

In response, Natalya posted a link to Jenni’s OF page while calling out Rousey for spreading conspiracy theories.

“It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories,” Natalya responded. “I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. https://onlyfans.com/jenni-neidhart.”

Natalya and Jenni’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, passed away at the age of 63 in August 2018. In a recent interview, Natalya revealed the first person she called following their father’s passing.

“The very first person I called when my dad passed away was Vince McMahon,” Natalya told BT Sport. “I was supposed to do a show that night, and I said to Vince, I said, ‘I’m so sorry, I can’t do the show. My dad just died.’ And Vince was just like, so wonderful. He really made sure that I always felt like I had a person to turn to, especially him, way outside of work.”

