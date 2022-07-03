Legendary WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart caught up with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman to talk about some of the recent happenings in the world of professional wrestling. As “The Mouth of the South”, Hart typically has a lot to say when he’s dishing out his opinions, and this time was no different when he was asked about wrestlers negotiating with other companies while still under contract.

“If you can get a job with any company and that’s what you really want to do, go for it — but look, be on time, be dependable. Whatever contract you sign, don’t come back 3 weeks later – 3 months later and go, ‘Can I do this?’ Let whoever runs the company come to you and say, ‘Look, you know, you’ve really busted your you-know-what for us, we really love you and we’re going to re-do your contract and give you a raise.’ Because if they’re the ones that say it, then they really mean it and are going to put you on a rocket ship to make it work,” Hart said.

Creating his legacy for over 40 years, Hart has managed some of the biggest names to ever come out of the sport like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart of The Hart Foundation, The Honky Tonk Man, ‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase, and countless others. He says that regardless of the promotion or people he was working with, he would put his best foot forward to create a positive reputation everywhere he went.

“Whoever I’ve worked for, no matter who, whether it was Memphis Wrestling or WCW or WWF or back to WWE again — I’m like a pimple on prom night, it’s hard to get rid of me — I’ve always tried to be colorful, respect the company, dress appropriate for it, and always say the right things, but I’ve been blessed.”

Hart has received prestigious honors like receiving the Manager’s Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club in 2015, Manager of the Year in 1987 and 1994 from “Pro Wrestling Illustrated”, and multiple awards from the “Wrestling Observer Newsletter” throughout his career. He was inducted into three different Hall of Fames, as well: the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2017, the World Class Wrestling Association Hall of Fame in 2006, and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

