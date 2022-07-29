Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are meeting in the ring once again in the main event of a premium live event, with this being the second time the decorated WWE superstars have met at SummerSlam.

“The main event is going to be a lot of surprises,” WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart said in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. “The key to the main event tomorrow night is going to be — you know who? Paul Heyman, that’s right. Because, is Paul going to stick with the Tribal Council Leader, Roman Reigns, or is he going to flip the coin and join his good old buddy Brock Lesnar? So that’s who I’m going to be watching out for, is Paul Heyman.”

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match tomorrow. This marks the sixth time the two men have competed in one-on-one action, discounting the main event of WrestleMania 31, when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase mid-match and walked away with both the win and the WWE World Championship in what was billed as the “Heist of the Century.”

Lesnar, with Heyman by his side, won the first two matches against Reigns at WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble, with Reigns winning their third match and the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2018. The two would not meet again until Crown Jewel 2021 when Heyman betrayed Reigns, showing his true loyalty to The Bloodline and helping Reigns walk away still Universal Champion.

Reigns and Lesnar most recently met at WrestleMania 38, when both Reigns’ Universal Championship and Lesnar’s WWE Championship were up for grabs in a title unification match. Reigns walked away the victor once again, holding the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Wrestling Inc.” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]