Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be meeting in the ring at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, TN, in a Last Man Standing Match for what has been billed as their last match against each other, and for Reigns, the “last match” part is a relief.

“I hope it’s the last time,” Reigns said during an appearance on “The Today Show.” “It’s brutal being in the ring with Brock. He’s a big old country boy and he’s got such a great, legitimate background.”

SummerSlam will mark Reigns’ sixth singles match against Lesnar in the last five years, all of which were contested for world championships. The duo has been in the main event of many pay-per-views and premiere live events, and they look to end their rivalry this Saturday, July 30th. Notably, Reigns has won their last three meetings, but a SummerSlam win would make it three wins over Lesnar in the last calendar year.

“I’m on a course right now to do something that no one has ever done — dominate Brock Lesnar,” Reigns said. “I’m really pushing myself to a different level and just trying to achieve things that have never been done before, and anytime you can beat Brock Lesnar, you know, three times in a row, that’s pretty good. That’s a feather in the cap.”

This Saturday’s contest will see Reigns put both his combined WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship on the line. Reigns has held the Universal title for nearly 700 days, winning it at WWE Payback in August 2020. He won the WWE title — his fourth reign with that belt — from Lesnar at Wrestlemania 38 in April, when the two battled in a title-for-title bout in their most recent meeting.

