Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time.

The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida.

According to TMZ, the couple got married at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, British Columbia.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are getting married in Canada, and TMZ Sports has a photo of the famous couple as they hit up one of the swankiest clubs in Vancouver. https://t.co/uJnS46WCwt — TMZ (@TMZ) July 16, 2022

Cena and Shariatzadeh first began dating in February of 2019, when Cena met Shariatzadeh at a restaurant in Vancouver.

Cena was previously married in 2009 to Elizabeth Huberdeau, but the couple divorced in 2012. At WrestleMania 33 in 2017, Cena proposed to his then-girlfriend Nikki Bella, but the two split up a year later.

John Cena also has been in Vancouver filming the second season of “Peacemaker.” As noted, the hit HBO show recently received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program.

He made his WWE return on the June 27 edition of “Raw.” Cena was there to celebrate 20 years since he first debuted in the company. He had made his debut by answering WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s open challenge.

