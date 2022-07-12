“Peacemaker” received an Emmy nomination this morning.

The John Cena-led series received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program.

As noted earlier, the second season has begun filming and is scheduled to premiere sometime next year.

The first season made its debut on HBO Max on January 13. The final episode of season one set the record for the biggest single-day release for an HBO Max Original series when it debuted.

“Peacemaker” also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

The first season of the Suicide Squad spin-off holds a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s also interesting to note that HBO received a total of 140 Emmy nominations, which is the most of any network or platform this year. The HBO series “Succession” earned the most nominations with 25 total.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

As noted, Cena made his WWE return on the June 27 edition of “Raw.” He was there to celebrate 20 years since he first debuted in the company. He had made his debut by answering WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s open challenge.

