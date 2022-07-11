Jordynne Grace has issued an apology following comments she made about the late Chris Benoit last week, and now hopes to create “something positive” out of it. Grace took to social media on Monday morning following a weekend of controversy surrounding her statements.

Last week I made an irresponsible and unnecessary tweet. Regardless of how many personal emotions influence my opinion, I should have recognized the impact my words would have on friends and family close to the situation. I was completely thoughtless in that regard. Since reflecting this past week, I’ve reached out privately to friends and family that are angered and hurt. Among those were David Benoit, Chavo Guerrero and Chris Jericho, who are supporting me in the decision to partner and fundraise with the Concussion Legacy Foundation (formerly Sports Legacy Institute). I have pledged $5,000 with the overall campaign goal being $20,000. I’m acutely aware that the damage has been done. I would never intentionally add onto the suffering of those already dealing with such a traumatic event, and I am sorry for my insensitivity and aggravating this already delicate topic. This is my way of attempting to squeeze something positive out of the negative situation I created. Thank you in advance to everyone who donates. – Patricia

Benoit, who murdered his wife and son before taking his own life at their residence in Georgia in the summer of 2007, is known to have developed CTE over the course of his wrestling career. Grace’s tweet claimed that the the wrestler wouldn’t be able to keep up with talent today because “he would not be able to remember matches,” seemingly a reference to Benoit’s CTE. Grace later deleted the tweet, along with a follow up that said Benoit “should never be defended.”

Grace’s comments received plenty of blowback from her colleagues in the wrestling industry, including the aforementioned Guerrero who said, “I think Jordynne Grace just lost a lot of wrestling credibility from some of her comments.” Following Grace’s apology, Guerrero came back with support for the Impact Knockouts Champion. “Kudos to Jordynne Grace for being a big person & owning up to things,” Guerrero tweeted. “She has my respect.”

Kudos to @JordynneGrace for being a big person & owning up to things. She has my Respect ✊🏼 RT @JordynneGrace: Please read & share. Link is in comments. Thank you @davidbenoit, @mexwarrior, @IAmJericho. pic.twitter.com/RKUjSqBQvK — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) July 11, 2022

