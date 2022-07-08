Kevin Owens spent his Friday morning attending the NHL Draft in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The former Universal Champion interrupted the NHL Network’s broadcast while supporting a Dusty Rhodes shirt with the Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Bruce Boudreau, who is a big fan of professional wrestling with Owens being his favorite wrestler.

During the interaction, Boudreau was visibly excited to meet KO, even admitting that he was blushing when Owens first walked up. The Canucks coach showed his knowledge of the business by asking KO when he’d be coming back to the ring, to which Owens responded “soon” and said he’d like to be back in time for SummerSlam.

Boudreau also asked Owens several questions which included topics about the WWE Draft, his match with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, and also his thoughts on NHL Prospect Shane Wright giving the Montreal Canadiens a stare-down after passing on him with the number one pick in the draft. Wright was the consensus number one pick on most NHL scout’s draft boards, but the Canadiens chose Slovakian power forward Juraj Slafkovsky instead. One of the NHL Network’s broadcasters also asked Owens jokingly to hit his finisher on Boudreau to which KO responded that he isn’t cleared to compete.

Excitement so pure 😁 pic.twitter.com/AWdPtkWjbx — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 8, 2022

The former Universal Champion is currently feuding with Ezekiel and was scheduled to wrestle him on the June 27th edition of “Raw” before the match was taken off the show. It was reported a day later by Dave Meltzer of the “Wrestling Observer” that Kevin Owens was dealing with a minor issue and that’s why he didn’t appear.

WWE talent Jackie Redmond also works for the NHL Network and was a part of the broadcast. In the past, Redmond has teased Boudreau about his WWE fandom and even got the Canucks Coach to talk in-depth about his love for the WWE and Owens. During an interview with Sportsnet in Canada, Owens stated the feeling was mutual and that he was also a big fan of the Canucks coach. The two took a picture after their interaction, in which KO responded to.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]