Despite being advertised for “WWE Raw” Kevin Owens was not on the show this week, although the situation is only a minor one according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

It had been expected that Owens would be competing against either Ezekiel, Elias, or their younger brother Elrod in a men’s Money In The Bank ladder match qualifier, but that match didn’t happen. Instead, the commentary team claimed it was rescheduled, and while it is not known why Owens was absent, it is reportedly not a serious issue.

Ezekiel was still part of “WWE Raw” this week in a backstage segment with the returning John Cena, although neither Elias nor Elrod were shown. WWE also had a battle royal which was a men’s Money In The Bank ladder match qualifier, but Ezekiel wasn’t featured in that, despite the fact he was going to get a chance to qualify originally.

The battle royal featured a range of WWE Superstars from both “Raw” and “SmackDown,” and it was won by Riddle, who earned his spot at the premium live event this weekend. There is still one slot to be filled on the men’s side, but it is not clear whether or not Owens will be ready to compete on Friday in order to have the match against a member of the Ezekiel family.

Owens did take to Twitter in order to address the fact he wasn’t at the show, tweeting: “I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go. Leave me alone.”

The WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place this Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event was originally slated to happen at the Allegiant Stadium but it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

* Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

* Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

* Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

* The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

