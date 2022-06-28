Riddle is headed to WWE Money In The Bank.

During the 6/27 episode of WWE “RAW”, Riddle outlasted AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Shanky, Dolph Ziggler, T-Bar, Ciampa, Mustafa Ali, R-Truth, Shelton Benjamin, Reggie, Ricochet, Akira Tozawa, and The Miz in a last chance qualifier battle royale to qualify for the 2022 Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

Riddle lost his first opportunity at qualifying for this year’s annual ladder match when he came up short against Omos on the 6/20 edition of WWE “RAW”.

The men’s iteration of the Money In The Bank ladder match made its debut in 2005 at WrestleMania 21 and would be a staple of WrestleMania before becoming its own pay-per-view event in 2010. Winners of the match include WWE Hall of Famers, Edge (twice), and Rob Van Dam as well as Mr. Kennedy, CM Punk (twice), Jack Swagger, Kane, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Alberto Del Rio, Dolph Ziggler, John Cena, Damien Sandow, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Otis and most recently, Big E, who won the 2021 edition of the match.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch/Shayna Baszler/Doudrop/Xia Li/Tamina/Nikki A.S.H. — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

Wrestling Inc. has ongoing coverage of WWE “RAW”, which can be found by clicking here.

