It was previously reported that for the July 18th episode of “Raw”, Kevin Owens would host a new edition of The KO Show. This would prove to indeed be the case, as Kevin Owens held the talk show with his special guest, The Original Bro, Riddle.

Owens held the segment after the announcement of Riddle vs Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins being made official for SummerSlam on July 30th, in Nashville, TN. Owens offered Riddle help going into SummerSlam, saying that he knows Riddle already formed RK-Bro with The Viper, Randy Orton, but Bro-KO sounded like a good name. Riddle let Owens know he was one of the most untrustworthy people he knew before rejecting his help.

Riddle was alluding to the fact that since joining WWE in 2o14, Owens has turned his back on many of the partners he’s had. This includes Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho, and even Kofi Kingston. The KO Show was then interrupted by Rollins, who played some mind games with Riddle before coming up behind and sneak attacking him. Owens rolled out of the ring during the brawl, which lead to Rollins curb stomping The Original Bro, ending the segment there.

It is still unclear why Owens, who hasn’t appeared live on “Raw” since June 20, was out. He was scheduled to have a Money in the Bank qualifying match late last month against either Ezekiel, Elias, or even Elrod, but the match was cancelled in favor of a Last Chance Battle Royal, which Riddle won. It was speculated Owens could’ve fallen ill, but this rumor was shot down after the former Universal Champion showed up the NHL Draft early this month.

It’s unclear when Owens will have another match, but it is speculated that he and Ezekiel will have a rematch at SummerSlam.

