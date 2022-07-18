Kevin Owens has been off WWE TV for nearly a month, but all that is about to change soon.

According to Fightful Select, a “KO Show” segment is planned for the 7/18 episode of “WWE Raw” as of Sunday night. Although not advertised by WWE, Owens has been listed internally on the rundown for the show. It’s likely he wasn’t pre-advertised because there was uncertainty over his return date. This week’s “Raw” will be taped from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Fightful’s report added that an Elias segment was planned for last week’s “WWE Raw” but was nixed due to Owens’ unavailability. It’s possible that The Drifter would interrupt the “KO Show” segment this week to further the Owens – Elias/Ezekiel/Elrod storyline.

Owens was previously pulled from the 6/26 episode of the red brand due to undisclosed reasons. On that night, he was advertised to wrestle either Elias, Ezekiel, or Elrod in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Instead, WWE held a Last Chance Battle Royal to determine the final spot in the ladder match, which would be won by Riddle. Subsequently, Dave Meltzer reported that Owens missed the show due to a minor issue and would be expected back soon.

Earlier this month, Owens attended the NHL Draft in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, interrupting the NHL Network’s broadcast while sporting a Dusty Rhodes shirt. You can watch a video of his surprise appearance below.

During the telecast, Owens was asked for an update on his WWE return, to which he responded with “soon” while confirming that he’d be back in time for the 7/30 SummerSlam premium live event.

Speaking of SummerSlam, Owens could potentially wrestle Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod at the stadium event in Nashville, TN. WWE has been teasing the debut of Elrod for nearly a month now. Earlier this year, at WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens had the distinct honor of wrestling WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in his comeback match.

