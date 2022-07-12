Killer Kross will be appearing at Starrcast V at the end of the month, taking on Harry Smith in singles action. But wrestling fans are probably most familiar with his time in “NXT,” when he and his real-life wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, established themselves as a top act in “NXT.” Kross recently joined Sportskeeda’s Kevin Kellam and discussed performing with Bordeaux by his side.

“My biggest concern was, I don’t want her to just be this person that’s walking next to me,” Kross said. “Because then there’s no significance, there’s no importance, it’s interchangeable, it’s not important. And I love doing vignettes and getting live mic time and stuff like that. I also did not want to completely erase myself, my own abilities out of the picture, introducing her, and having her be a primary mic piece. So sitting down with her and working out how that formula was going to work, having her in front of me on the entrance and having her move around me and all that stuff, it always was keeping her in the picture and always keeping her in the screen time, and creating like, this balance between the two. That was always very intentional and it was meant to create an importance and a symbology [sic] between the two characters.”

Bordeaux initially came to prominence during her time in Impact Wrestling with her “Smoke Show” segments, and her “NXT” character was a natural progression. Kross credits her understanding of her own character, her own abilities, and the wrestling industry for helping their joint act take off.

“She gets it,” Kross said. “She knows who her target audience is, her self-awareness as a performer. She knows who she is, she knows what she’s capable of, she knows her strengths and weaknesses, she knows what people are thinking when they look at her. She plays to it, without ego, without any sort of insecurity or anything like that. She knows exactly what this is and how to get the most out of it. And I couldn’t ask for a better person to work with to be honest with you. I’m not just saying that she’s my wife. It just worked and it’s been awesome.”

Kross and Bordeaux didn’t get an opportunity to shine on the main roster, as Kross debuted with Bordeaux by his side. His elevation seemed doomed from the start, and both were released in November 2021. They’ve mostly been solo acts since becoming free agents, but the two did pair up for some vignettes when they appeared at MLW Battle Riot IV in Kross’ backyard of New York City.

