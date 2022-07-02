Kris Statlander is thriving right now in AEW, proving to be one of the most popular members of the women’s roster, but there is something she’d like to change about her situation: an element of her ring gear.

Back in June 2020, Statlander suffered a high-grade tear of her ACL, which forced her to undergo surgery to fix the issue. Since returning to the company at “AEW Dynamite” back in March, she has been wearing a knee brace, and Statlander told “Jaychele Nicole” that it “is just a precautionary thing.”

The AEW star made it clear that “you’re more likely to re-tear your ACL if you don’t take the proper precautions,” which is why she is continuing to wear the brace whenever she gets into the ring.

“I don’t want to wear it anymore, but I am forced to. I hate it, I hate wearing it,” she said. “… I do have KT tape on under the brace, and then I have the brace on. But those are strictly just to make sure that it doesn’t explode in there again. It’s fine, I am healed. It’s more just to make sure it doesn’t happen again because it’s awful.”

The brace does appear to be bulky, and Statlander admitted that when she is “trying things out a little bit”, it can cause a problem. Though, that could be down to the fact that she believes her “legs might have outgrown the brace.”

“In the match, in the moment, I don’t really think about it and it never really seems to be a problem,” Statlander said. “The only time it’s a problem is if I’m not wearing tall boots because the tall boots help it from sliding down. I was wearing short boots for a little bit and the brace would just slide down my leg every single time, so I have to wear tall boots.”

For Statlander, she prefers to “just focus on the wrestling,” which she has been doing since returning to action with AEW by ditching the alien gimmick. So far, it appears to be connecting with the fans. She has recently been feuding with the TBS Champion Jade Cargill, working alongside Athena in order to target the champ and her Baddies stablemates.

