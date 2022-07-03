Few people understand the position that Gable Steveson finds himself in better than Kurt Angle, with the two men being Olympic Gold medalists who ended up signing with WWE.

While Angle burst onto the scene once Vince McMahon had got him under contract, that hasn’t been the case for Steveson who has yet to make his in-ring debut despite signing for the company back in September 2021 in their first-ever NIL deal. Angle told “NBC Sports Boston” that the 22-year-old is “a great talent,” while he weighed in on why the company has yet to push him.

“I think the reason is his size, he’s probably 170 pounds, you know, five foot eight. I think that bears a little bit on the reason why he’s not being pushed as much as he should be,” Angle said. “But I think he’s an amazing talent, I think the WWE can do a lot with him. He’s very technical, he has a lot of charisma, he’s a very talented kid, and I think he would do extremely well if the company pushed him.”

Steveson may not have competed inside the ring, but he was featured in the 2021 WWE draft (being placed on “WWE Raw”) and he did have a role at WWE WrestleMania 38 this year, appearing on both nights of the show. It was on Sunday when he made the biggest impact though, getting into the ring for a physical segment with Chad Gable.

With the Olympic history between Steveson and Angle, the idea of the WWE Hall Of Famer managing the younger athlete is one that Angle admits is “not out of the question.” He had been reportedly been offered the chance to become Riddle’s manager when he was originally called up to the main roster, which didn’t happen, but he did want to take that role with other talents.

“I wanted to manage Jason Jordan and Chad Gable back in the day, and it never occurred,” he revealed. “It was brought up in meetings but it just never happened.”

Of course, at the time when American Alpha was around, there were links to the possibility of recreating Team Angle – the faction that originally consisted of Angle, Charlie Haas, and Shelton Benjamin. But, while that didn’t happen and he did not manage them, he was placed into a storyline with Jordan, who was named Angle’s illegitimate child.

