Kurt Angle enjoys a good Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar bout, but he’s ready to see the “Head Of The Table” face some new blood too. In a new conversation with “NBC Sports”, Angle was asked about WWE having trouble finding comparable replacements to a star at the level of the Beast Incarnate, and he believes a good deal of the struggle comes from competition.

“I think that has a lot to do with the other promotion starting to get some momentum behind them — AEW,” Angle said. “You know, WWE lost a lot of talent to them. They’re looking at their NXT guys and they’re going to start making those guys pretty soon. I think that they do have a habit of going back to the older guys like Brock Lesnar.”

Lesnar was revealed to be the man scheduled to fight Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam after reports surfaced that Reigns’ originally planned opponent, Randy Orton, was going to be out with injury perhaps through all of 2022, but Lesnar has faced Lesnar at numerous headline events, including just recently, at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

“Roman Reigns, he needs to wrestle some new talent, some NXT guys, upcoming talent that are very talented, that can match his skill,” Angle said. He didn’t mention any names, but NXT has been heavily promoting stars such as NXT Champion Bron Breakker, the North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, and Roman Reigns’ legit “Bloodline” cousin in Solo Sikoa.

“I have nothing against Brock Lesnar coming back and wrestling Roman Reigns again but it’s already been done, and you don’t want to keep doing that over and over again. You have to make new talent,” Angle added.

Angle is no stranger to battling Brock Lesnar himself, as the two had a historic main event with one another at WrestleMania 19. He’s also no stranger at helping build new stars as he was the first to face-off against John Cena in his WWE debut. The same can be said for Taz, who gave Angle his first WWE loss when debuting for the promotion back at Royal Rumble 2000.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “NBC Sports” and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]