WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee Show.

During the show, Morgan was asked about who inspired her and who she would like to have a run with while she still is the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Morgan revealed that she would like to face WWE Hall of Famer Lita because Lita was the first female wrestler with who she could resonate with.

“Yeah, I feel like Lita. She was the kind of first female wrestler that I felt like I resonated with, she wrestled the boys, she wore baggy pants, said Liv. “I grew up with four older brothers that I wrestled with in my backyard and I considered myself such a tomboy. So here’s this woman that’s working the boys and wearing baggy pants and sneakers. I saw her and thought, ‘Maybe she could be my friend.’ That’s something that I hope to give my fans. But Lita I feel like we would have an amazing program.”

Morgan also spoke about her SummerSlam opponent Ronda Rousey.

“I was a fan of Ronda. I still am a fan of Ronda. You know, what she’s done for women’s sports. Like I said Women’s wrestling in general, you know that is also undeniable,” said Morgan.

“But I feel like my life is on the line. You know it feels so much bigger than defending my championship. This is what I worked my whole entire life for. So it’s just not anything that I take lightly. I don’t know how to prepare necessarily. You know to prepare to get my ass kicked, who knows. But all I know is I’m going to survive. I’m going to take and I’m going to eat every single thing she gives me because like I want this more and it means more to me.”

SummerSlam 2022 is July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

