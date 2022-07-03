Now that Ronda Rousey is without her coveted WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship following Money in the Bank, where does she go from here?

A new report from “F4WOnline” sheds some light on where Rousey is heading now that she is back to square one, but Rousey fans fret not, she isn’t leaving the title picture just yet. On the contrary — Rousey will reportedly be continuing a feud with the newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, that will carry into SummerSlam. It will be interesting how WWE plans to present the rivalry going forward, as Rousey passed the title on to Liv and celebrated her win after their match last night, making it seem as though they are on friendly terms going forward.

Meltzer adds that he is personally surprised by this booking choice WWE is making because “almost everybody figured it would be Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam and it’s not”. Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE television ever since her loss in an “I Quit” match to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, 2022. WWE explained Flair’s absence by stating, in storyline, that she suffered a “fracture of the radius” during the bout with Rousey following the Ronda Armbar, which also involved a steel chair for added efficacy.

If she’s not returning to feud with Rousey, where will that leave ‘The Queen’ when it comes to WWE’s second biggest show of the year — SummerSlam? The answer is still uncertain. A recent advertisement for a “SmackDown” TV taping scheduled for Friday, August 12 at The PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, is advertising that Charlotte Flair will be appearing on the show. WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on July 30 in Nashville, TN, two weeks before the taping Flair is announced for, which seems to indicate she will be returning around SummerSlam, at the event itself, or shortly thereafter.

