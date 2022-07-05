AEW has consistently brought in new talent when they’ve become available, and Claudio Castagnoli became the newest member of the roster at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in a huge signing for the company.

On the latest episode of “The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy,” the wrestling legend made it clear that the Blackpool Combat Club star is “a great asset,” which is something he knows from experience. Of course, Hardy got the chance to feud with Castagnoli during their time in WWE, when The Hardy Boyz competed regularly against The Bar.

“He’s a guy who really gets it, besides just being a great technical wrestler and scientific wrestler, and he has great strikes, very creative, and very unique in the way he does things,” Hardy said. “On top of that, he speaks so many different languages it’s insane, but he also would get how to work with Broken Matt or Woken Matt, he got the whole gig, and he gets how to work with different characters, as well.”

Many former WWE superstars have gone on to thrive in AEW — most notably injured AEW World Champion CM Punk and reigning AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley — and that’s something Hardy expects will happen with Castagnoli, as well.

“He will probably get the greatest utilization he’s had in a very long time here in AEW,” Hardy said. “I think he truly does have the complete package, and I am very excited to see him in AEW, I think he’s going to really enjoy his time here.”

Castagnoli has already been involved in two huge matches, defeating New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, and then securing a win for his team in the Blood & Guts match last week on “AEW Dynamite.”

