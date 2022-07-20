Mattel has partnered with WWE for an action figure two-pack commemorating the cult favorite “No Holds Barred,” exclusive to San Diego Comic Con 2022. This nostalgia-packed two-fer features both protagonist Rip Thomas — as played by Hulk Hogan — and the villainous Zeus, portrayed by the late Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr. Each figure comes with swappable heads, multiple sets of hands, and their respective in-ring attire, in addition to their respective belts. Both figures are packaged in a retro replica of the film’s VHS release (Note to younger readers: ask your parents what VHS was).

The Hulk Hogan & Zeus “No Holds Barred” Ultimate Edition 2-pack is available at Comic Con starting July 20 and will be available online starting July 22 at noon Eastern on MattelCreations.com.

Wrestling Inc. is partnering with Mattel to give one lucky winner the “No Holds Barred” set for free. For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Sunday 11:59PM EST. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada.

We're partnering with @Mattel to give away a #SDCC2022 exclusive "No Hold Barred" #WWE collectible to one lucky winner! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc & retweet this by Sunday 11:59PM EST. (Open to U.S. and Canada only) @WWE @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/D54fHSbFQz — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 20, 2022

