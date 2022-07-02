Last night’s episode of WWE “SmackDown” featured several memorable moments like Madcap Moss defeating Happy Corbin to earn his way into the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and the interpromotional six-woman tag match that saw Alexa Bliss, Asuka, & Liv Morgan defeat Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, & Shotzi.

Perhaps the biggest news topic coming out of last night’s episode of the Blue Brand is the debut of Max Durpi’s Maximum Male Models. Mace and Mansoor, now pronounced as mån.sôör and ma.cé in their model personas, re-appeared as two men under the management of Max Dupri (formerly LA Knight). Both men came out onto the “SmackDown” stage and posed for cameras as Dupri explained that their goal was to “titillate the juices of [WWE fans’] guilty pleasures.”

It was also announced that the models will unveil their 2022 tennis wear collection on next week’s episode of the show. This is currently the only announced segment for the post-Money in the Bank edition of “SmackDown”, but we will keep you updated as more of the card is revealed. It’s likely the feud between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin will continue in the coming weeks. Last night, the show closed with McAfee laughing at Corbin because Madcap defeated him and three other men in a Money in the Bank qualifier. McAfee challenged Corbin to a SummerSlam match last month, but we still have yet to hear a direct response from the former United States Champion.

Dupri has been managing Mansoor and Mace in dark matches leading up to last night’s debut. The group was first mentioned on the May 20 edition of WWE “SmackDown”, however, due to reasons cited like improper lighting and WWE failing to meet locker room requirements, Dupri held off the debut until this week.

To add to the gimmick, WWE has released a “maximummalemodels.com” website where they claim fans will soon be able to send their own modeling portfolios.

