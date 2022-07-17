Michael Elgin was arrested in Japan for stealing.

Cassidy Haynes from Bodyslam.net has reported that Elgin was scheduled to wrestle on the July 10th Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Shizuoka and he was pulled from the card due to the fact that he was arrested last weekend for stealing protein powder.

According to the report, Elgin is currently still in jail and he could face up to 5 years in jail.

Elgin was one-half of the GHC Tag Team Champions with Masa Kitamiya. The titles were vacated on July 12th and at the Budokan Hall event on July 16th, Timothy Thatcher and Hideki Suzuki defeated Kitamiya and Yoshiki Inamura to win the titles.

Elgin was fired by Impact Wrestling on June 26th, 2020, due to sexual assault allegations coming out of the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media. He would later file a lawsuit against Impact on February 8th, 2022, in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee.

In July of 2021, Elgin was arrested for violating a protection order filed by his ex-fiancee.

[7.10 Shizuoka – Notice of wrestler absence & change of match card] Michael Elgin, who was scheduled to participate in the Shizuoka event on Sunday, July 10, will be absent following the event on the 9th. For this reason, some of the matches will be changed.#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/0PsduQfqmv — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) July 9, 2022

