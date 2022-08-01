WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s social media account was hacked over the weekend.

Foley’s Twitter account was hacked and a series of tweets about three PS5 consoles that fans “could purchase” for the retail price and the proceeds would go directly “towards charity” were released this evening.

🚨HUGE ANNOUNCMENT🚨 Hello twitter Family! I currently have 3 #PS5 That i will be selling to you guys for retail price! DM me to purchase! All proceeds will go directly towards charity. (Each person that purchases one will also be coming with me to an upcoming show)! pic.twitter.com/obvEwN6gZn — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 31, 2022

Got 2 more #PS5 for Retail price! DM’s open (All proceeds will go directly towards charity) https://t.co/ZhtlefAHY4 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 1, 2022

As noted on July 11, Foley announced that he signed a new WWE Legends contract. Due to him signing the new contract, all his PWTees merchandise will be taken off the market by July 31.

He has not been on WWE TV since he was ambushed by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on the Legends Night episode of “Raw” on July 22, 2019.

Tonight, Foley was at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event in Nashville. He was at ringside along with The Undertaker and Michaelle McCool. Full results of the event are available here.

Yo Mick Foley Undertaker and Michelle McCool is in the crowd #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/yFdqayxSMa — Randy Orton Fan (@_RandyOrtonFan_) August 1, 2022

