Mickie James and Chelsea Green shared a kiss during their match on the 7/14 episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

As seen in the video below, the two women seemed to pay homage to the iconic WrestleMania 22 match between James and Trish Stratus, which also began with a kiss. In this instance, Green planted a kiss on James which led to the latter countering with an even longer smooch.

The Knockouts didn’t hold back during the match, taking the action to the outside. At one point, Green drove James into the big screen with James bouncing back with a stiff right hand to the face, as seen below.

Green would eventually counter the Mick-DT and use the ropes as leverage to roll up James for the victory.

In a post-match interview, James hinted at taking time away from wrestling.

“You know what they say, you’re only as good as your last match,” James said. “I’m going home.”

There have been a lot of parallels between the Green vs. James and Stratus vs. James storylines. Similar to the WWE angle, the Green vs. James rivalry also began with a friendship turning into a bitter rivalry. Their respective husbands, Matt Cardona and Nick Aldis, also got involved in the rivalry at one point, as the two couples wrestled at the “Impact Wrestling Multiverse Of Matches” event back in April.

Green will next be seen in action at the “IMPACT Derby City Rumble” special event in Louisville, Kentucky. On Night 1 of the tapings, Green & Deonna Purrazzo will wrestle IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim in a tag team bout. The match will air on a future episode of IMPACT on AXS TV.

