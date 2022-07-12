Vince McMahon can be pretty particular concerning the presentation of WWE’s wrestling product, and former WWE referee Mike Chioda has revealed two pet peeves McMahon has with the men and women in black and white stripes. On the latest “Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda,” Chioda and co-host Paul Bromwell discussed the idea of WWE referees sporting tattoos.

“That’s a no-no,” Chioda. “Can’t be wearing sleeves, can’t have tats on the arms. I have one on my arm up here, but my sleeve always covered it.”

Another visual aversion McMahon has is against a talent’s weight, something that also applies to referees. Chioda noted that he’d been on the receiving end of such discussions before.

“I remember him telling me, ‘drop a few pounds’ and stuff like that, and I’m like, ‘I’m working on it, sir!,'” Chioda recalled, a line apparently made famous backstage by former WWE star Super Crazy.

Chioda noted that the routine for referees is much different these days, as prospective zebras go through a strict training camp at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

“I mean, they’re working out more than they’re learning how to referee down there,” Chioda jokes. “These kids come in good shape nowadays, man. Vince has got on me about certain things and it’s exactly how he says it: ‘Hey, pal!'”

Chioda recently found himself back in the pro wrestling fold when he was the surprise official for the men’s Owen Hart Cup finals at AEW Double Or Nothing 2022, a match that saw Adam Cole take on and defeat Samoa Joe.

