Former WWE referee Mike Chioda was a pleasant surprise for wrestling fans as he officiated the Owen Hart Cup Finals match between Adam Cole and Samoa Joe at AEW Double or Nothing. On a new episode of “Monday Mailbag With Mike Chioda” on AdFreeShows.com, Chioda talked about being in Las Vegas for Double or Nothing weekend and mentioned how he got to see some familiar faces.

“It was good to see Steven Regal and everybody,” Chioda expressed. “Seen [CM] Punk for a little bit there, talked to him and talked to Daniel Bryan and stuff, Chris Jericho. It was just good to see everybody. It was like almost a family reunion over there.”

A good deal of Chioda’s colleagues backstage during the PPV asked if he was back with the company full-time as he has previously refereed for AEW on three other occasions. Two of those matches featured Cody Rhodes while the third was a bout between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

“At least they’re just keeping me in mind,” Chioda said optimistically while noting his latest AEW appearance was just a one-shot deal. “Part-time there, part-time here and I appreciate that very much.”

Co-host Paul Bromwell mentioned how he and Chioda were talking off-air about how CM Punk was asking Chioda if he still had an interest in officiating. Chioda, a veteran with over 34 years of experience as a referee, aims to keep his career cooking.

“A lot of guys were saying, ‘Hey, do you still want to referee?'” Chioda added. “I get a lot of signing requests and so forth and then they ask me, ‘Are you still refereeing? We want you to referee our main event match,’ or so forth. Cause a lot of people are thinking I’m pretty much finished, but I’d to at least a couple more years, two or three more years of this.”

Chioda has been involved in some historic WWE contests but was released by the company in April 2020 after working for them for over 30 years.

