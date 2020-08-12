Former longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda reffed tonight's AEW TNT Championship Match between Cody and Scorpio Sky. Cody retained the title against Sky after hitting Cross Rhodes for the pinfall win.
Chioda was released by WWE in April as part of the business changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
