Major League Wrestling continues to take steps in the merchandise realm. MLW revealed today via ComicBook.com that they have brokered a new licensing deal with Hot Topic to have their merchandise available through the major retail outlet.

“This partnership with Hot Topic is another step in continuing to align ourselves with the hottest brands and platforms,” said Court Bauer, MLW’s founder and CEO. “We look forward to bringing merchandise inspired by our diverse and popular fighters to Hot Topic and it kicks off today.”

The online store is now open and offers more than 80 items featuring stars such as Alex Hammerstone, Davey Richards, Taya Valkyrie, Jacob Fatu, the Von Erichs, Microman, and more.

Hot Topic is no stranger to selling pro wrestling merchandise, as they’ve offered several items from WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and AEW over the years. With Major League Wrestling in the mix, it gets another wrestling promotion available outside of Pro Wrestling Tees. MLW still has their store available on Pro Wrestling Tees, but the Hot Topic store features a variety of looks and styles that are exclusive to Hot Topic.

This announcement follows the news that MLW has a new action figure line set to release through Boss Fight Studios. A trailer was released teasing what fans can expect when it comes to figures and the accessories that go along with it. MLW also annnounced that they’ll now be airing in big markets such as Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Texas. That deal is a further expansion of their partnership with beINSports through their over-the-air channel beIN SPORTS XTRA.

MLW has a big title fight set for this Thursday’s episode of “MLW Fusion,” as a rivalry comes to a head when Richard Holliday faces MLW World Champion Hammerstone in a much-hyped title fight. The promotion also has several stars set to compete on the card for Ric Flair’s Last Match, including Killer Kross and the Von Erichs.

