During the interview, Ford addressed The Street Profits possibly breaking up due to the WWE Draft. He noted that he still wants to be WWE Champion and carve out his own legacy in WWE too.

“If the draft happens and they, you know, we’re forced to go our separate ways, we’re definitely going to keep that support there. Keep bringing it 100 percent. I know as a kid, speaking for myself, I’ve always had dreams of being a WWE World Champion.

“That dream just never fades away man. You know, when you’re here, I feel like if you’re not trying to be the guy or the team, then what are you here for? You know besides the money. But still at the same time, like you want to create a legacy.”

During Money In The Bank, Ford and Angelo Dawkins lost to the WWE Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

It was also mentioned during the show by Michael Cole, that there were “rumors” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were not getting along.

