NBA star and former Los Angeles Laker Dwight Howard has been making some noise with the WWE, appearing at WWE tryouts ahead of this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event.

The eight-time NBA all-star participated in in-ring drills and even cut a promo during his initial tryout on Thursday, making it known that he has his sights set on becoming a WWE superstar. The surprise attendant called himself “Sho’nuff” during the promo, which is a reference to the villain from the 1985 film “The Last Dragon.”

Howard continued his WWE tryout today, cutting a promo as “Sho’nuff” once again, calling himself the “Shogun Shadow King” while Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman was in attendance, recording the promo. The NBA Champion made several TV show and movie references throughout the promo, also bringing his “Shogun Sisters” on stage..

Howard currently is an unrestricted free agent in the NBA, meaning he is not signed to a team. During an interview with Arash Markazi at the tryout, the NBA legend said he would love to continue playing basketball, but he’d also be willing to start his transition into the WWE if that doesn’t happen. The WWE Performance Center is located in Orlando, where Howard was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 2004 as the first overall pick. While playing for the Magic, Howard became a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year before deciding to join Kobe Bryant’s Lakers.

Howard wouldn’t be the first professional athlete turned WWE superstar, however, as there have been several others in the past, including current “WWE SmackDown” commentator Pat McAfee. The former Indianapolis Colts punter is set to face Happy Corbin at this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event, settling their current rivalry.

