Alongside announcing three matches for the Fight for the Fallen episode of AEW “Dynamite,” AEW has announced another match for Friday’s Fight for the Fallen episode of “Rampage.”

During Death Before Dishonor this Saturday, AEW announced Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin for “Rampage.” This is a rematch from the July 13th episode of AEW “Dark: Elevation,” where Page would beat Ruffin in singles competition. The f0rmer “NXT” North American Champion debuted in AEW in May, losing against Tony Nese. Since then, he has only appeared on “Dark” and “Dark: Elevation,” where he has lost matches against The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club while teaming with the likes of Bear Country and Fuego Del Sol.

Ethan Page hasn’t been on “Dynamite” and “Rampage” since the Blood and Guts episode of “Dynamite,” where he lost to Orange Cassidy of the Best Friends. Since then, the former Impact World Tag Team Champion has been seen on “Dark: Elevation,” where he’s defeated Ruffin and even former WWE star Colin Delaney. Page, of course, has most notably been in a tag team in AEW alongside former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

Also lined up for Fight for the Fallen is the previously announced Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty. This match was made official after Sydal challenged Moriarty to a match after he cheated to defeat Dante Martin on last week’s Fyter Fest Week 2 episode of “Rampage,” using the ropes to his advantage. Like Moriarty and Sydal, this will be the first Fight for the Fallen event that Ethan Page and Leon Ruffin will participate in. This time last year, Ruffin was still making rounds in “NXT” and “2o5 Live” before being released by WWE later in the year, while Ethan Page was absent from the event as a whole, even though he was under contract with AEW.

