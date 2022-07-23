“SmackDown” next week will take place live from Atlanta, GA and will be the go-home show to next Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event. Going into next week, WWE has announced three matches for the blue brand’s next show.

Before we get to the matches, however, WWE also announced that Maxxine Dupri would appear next week alongside Maximum Male Models, Ma.çé and Mån.sôör, to show off their Summer Collection Lineup. This announcement comes just after reports that Max Dupri has been written out of the storyline and replaced with Maxxine.

As for the action, WWE announced the New Vicious Viking Raiders would take on rivals, The New Day, in a tag team bout. This comes after The New Day’s guest commentary appearance on “SmackDown” during The Viking Raiders match against Jinder Mahal and Shanky. During the match, The Viking Raiders attacked the New Day by throwing Jinder Mahal on top of them, winning the match via countout.

Next is a match that was supposed to happen this week as Lacey Evans takes on Aliyah. As previously mentioned, this match was indeed supposed to happen this week; however, due to a pre-match knockout by Evans to Aliyah after Evans cut a promo on the fans in attendance, the match was called off and moved to next week. This will be Aliyah’s first televised match on TV in over a month, as she was last seen on the 6/3 edition of “SmackDown,” where she lost a #1 Contender’s Six Pack Challenge to Natalya. Lacey Evans last competed earlier this month at Money in the Bank.

Lastly, next week will see the first ever Old-Fashioned Irish Donnybrook Match between ‘The Brawling Brute’ Sheamus, and ‘The Scottish Warrior’, Drew McIntyre. These long time rivals will go at it once again next week, this time with no DQs, no count outs, and more importantly (to Sheamus), no swords. The match appears to be centered around the use of shillelaghs — a weapon made famous by former United States Champion Finlay and more recently used by Sheamus’ ally, Ridge H0lland.

