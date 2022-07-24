AEW All-Atlantic Champion and the company’s resident “Bastard,” Pac, recently defended his championship at RevPro’s Summer Sizzler against Connor Mills. This was Pac’s second match after winning the All-Atlantic Championship at AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door event in a four-way that included Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors. Pac defended the title not too long ago in RevPro against Konosuke Takeshita. After Pac defended the title against Mills, however, he had some choice words for a familiar face — well, box — in the crowd.

Kip Sabian has been seen in the crowd of AEW shows over the past couple of months, as he has been out with an injury suffered in the Arcade Anarchy match against The Best Friends. He has recently come to in-ring action at BWR’s fifth Anniversary show, where he defeated Robbie X. Well, Sabian was front row at Summer Sizzler this weekend. After Pac successfully defended his All-Atlantic Championship against Mills, The Bastard went up to the box-headed superstar and had some choice words for him. While in the clip below, you can’t hear what Pac said to Sabian, it’s very clear a match between the two is on the horizon.

Pac hasn’t been seen on AEW “Dynamite” or “Rampage” since winning the All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door. As previously mentioned, the only times he’s wrestled within the past month are in RevPro against Takeshita, who was just seen on AEW last week when he took on Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a non-title match, and against Mills over the weekend. The match with Takeshita did air on AEW’s YouTube show, “Dark,” though no mention of Pac or the All-Atlantic Championship has been made on TV ever since Forbidden Door. It’s uncertain when Pac will return to AEW TV, but when he does, it’ll surely be interesting to see what happens.

