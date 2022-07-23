A high-stakes match is set for the July 29 episode of WWE “SmackDown”, on the eve of SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre will face Sheamus in what is being promoted as the first-ever Shillelagh Match. The winner will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3.

Such a title match would hold added significance for either McIntyre or Sheamus. Both hail from the United Kingdom.

The match was made official during a segment on Friday’s “SmackDown”. Sheamus also referred to it as an “Irish Donnybrook Match” and said there will be no count-outs or disqualifications. Another of the stipulations laid out by Sheamus calls for McIntyre’s sword “Angela” to be barred from ringside. Sheamus also promised “a lot of other shenanigans” would be part of the match.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar. However, there was some doubt surrounding whether that match will actually happen after Lesnar reportedly walked out of Friday’s “SmackDown”. Lesnar would make a shocking surprise appearance to close out the show.

Lesnar’s walkout was reportedly in response to Vince McMahon announcing his retirement earlier in the day. McMahon is stepping away from his roles as WWE Chairman, CEO, and Head of Creative amid an investigation into a series of hush money payments. McMahon allegedly paid former female employees to silence potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against both McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

Laurinaitis has since been removed from his position, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque officially taking over his duties on Friday. Creative duties are now being overseen by Bruce Pritchard. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as Co-CEOs of WWE. Stephanie appeared at the top of Friday night’s “SmackDown”, delivering a message from Vince McMahon and leading the crowd in chants of “Thank you, Vince”.

It's official! Next week @WWESheamus will take on @DMcIntyreWWE in the first ever: Shillelagh Match! Winner gets a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/0uXQs379xb — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2022

