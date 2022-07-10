This week’s NJPW Strong was from the Ignition tapings at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA.

The episode featured several AEW stars including Christopher Daniels, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto. As well as the start of the Openweight Tag Team Tournament.

NJPW first announced the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles on June 8th. The tournament will conclude on July 24th at NJPW STRONG High Alert at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC.

Below are the results and highlights:

* Openweight Tag Team Tournament: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura defeated The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto)

* JONAH defeated Tyler Rust

* Openweight Tag Team Tournament: TMDK defeated The West Coast Wrecking Crew

 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
YouTube icon.Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. on YouTube.