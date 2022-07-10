This week’s NJPW Strong was from the Ignition tapings at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA.

The episode featured several AEW stars including Christopher Daniels, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto. As well as the start of the Openweight Tag Team Tournament.

NJPW first announced the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles on June 8th. The tournament will conclude on July 24th at NJPW STRONG High Alert at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC.

Below are the results and highlights:

* Openweight Tag Team Tournament: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura defeated The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto)

* JONAH defeated Tyler Rust

* Openweight Tag Team Tournament: TMDK defeated The West Coast Wrecking Crew

Didn’t catch #njpwSTRONG on time? Make sure you watch on demand, with spectacular tag action kicking off the #njpwSTRONG Tag team Championship tournament!https://t.co/gKYeNxCm67 pic.twitter.com/pEbgiAZL3W — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 10, 2022

