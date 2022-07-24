WWE NXT held a live event on Saturday, July 23 at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Florida.

In the main event, Solo Sikoa defeated JD McDonagh, Wes Lee, and Von Wagner.

Also during the show, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen retained the NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Pretty Deadly.

* Sarah Baer, Valerie Loureda, and one other female introduced themselves to the crowd. Ava Raine was not impressed.

* Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer, and Dante Chen

* NXT UK Tag Team Championships – Street Fight: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (c) defeated Pretty Deadly

* Lash Legend defeated Fallon Henley

* Trick Williams defeated Ru Feng

* Duke Hudson defeated Quincy Elliot

* The Schism defeated Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Giovanni Vinci defeated Bodhi Hayward

* Indi Hartwell defeated Electra Lopez

* Ivy Nile & Sanga defeated Cora Jade & Commander Azeez

* Solo Sikoa defeated JD McDonagh, Wes Lee, and Von Wagner

