WWE has officially announced the lineup for next Tuesday’s “NXT 2.0.”
The D’Angelo Family will face Diamond Mine in an eight-man tag match, while Apollo Crews will face Xyon Quinn.
Below is the lineup for the July 26 episode of “NXT 2.0:”
* D’Angelo Family vs. Diamond Mine in an eight-man tag match
* Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward of Chase U
* Xyon Quinn vs. Apollo Crews
* Wes Lee vs. Grayson Waller
This Tuesday on #WWENXT @VinciWWE plans to show @bodhihaywardWWE what “class” really means. pic.twitter.com/ztGiauDf8I
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 23, 2022
Last week’s episode included the return of Zoey Stark. She won the #1 Contender’s 20 Woman Battle Royal main event and earned herself a shot at Mandy Rose’s “NXT” Women’s Title. As noted, the 7/19 episode had an average audience of 588,000 with 170,000 viewers on average for ages 18-49.
