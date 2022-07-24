WWE has officially announced the lineup for next Tuesday’s “NXT 2.0.”

The D’Angelo Family will face Diamond Mine in an eight-man tag match, while Apollo Crews will face Xyon Quinn.

Below is the lineup for the July 26 episode of “NXT 2.0:”

* D’Angelo Family vs. Diamond Mine in an eight-man tag match

* Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward of Chase U

* Xyon Quinn vs. Apollo Crews

* Wes Lee vs. Grayson Waller

Last week’s episode included the return of Zoey Stark. She won the #1 Contender’s 20 Woman Battle Royal main event and earned herself a shot at Mandy Rose’s “NXT” Women’s Title. As noted, the 7/19 episode had an average audience of 588,000 with 170,000 viewers on average for ages 18-49.

Full results of the 7/19 episode are available here.

