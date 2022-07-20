The 7/19 episode of “WWE NXT” didn’t quite hit a home run against the MLB All-Star Game, but the show upped its batting average for total viewership. Wrestlenomics released the viewership information for Tuesday night’s “NXT 2.0” and the program found itself gathering an average audience of 588,000, a 1% increase in total viewership from last week.

“NXT” did struggle in the key demographic, however. The episode received 170,000 viewers on average for ages 18-49 , a 7% decrease from last week’s number of 183,000, giving the program a 0.13 P18-49 rating for Tuesday night.

According to Showbuzz Daily, “NXT” came in at #14 in cable originals for the 18-49 demographic and ranked #30 for the key demographic in broadcast primetime. Major League Baseball had a huge audience for its All-Star Game on Fox, as it came in with a 1.55 rating, knocking “America’s Got Talent” out of its usual #1 spot for Tuesday nights.

Looking back a year ago, the viewership information is not terribly encouraging for “NXT.” The 7/20/2021 episode went up against the final game of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, yet still received an average audience of 709,000, 17% more than last night’s episode, and it’s much worse from the key demographic. Last year’s episode garnered a 0.19 P18-49 rating, 32% more than this week’s program.

“NXT” had a major storyline play out on Tuesday evening as Cora Jade was fresh off her heel turn with Roxanne Perez — the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champion threw her half of the title in the trash. Jade ran down her former friend before competing in a main event battle royal to determine the new number one contender for Mandy Rose’s “NXT” Women’s Title. Jade got close, aiming for a surprise attack on a returning Zoey Stark, but it was Stark who ended up eliminating Jade and earning her shot at the belt.

