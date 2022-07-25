In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement, it was Bruce Prichard who took over Vince’s duties on the creative end of things. Prichard was reportedly in Gorilla Position for last Friday’s “SmackDown” and inherited a lot of McMahon’s television roles. While there is no word on whether Prichard has been slotted into the role permanently, Paul Heyman has emerged as a possible candidate to lead WWE’s creative direction at some point in the future.

According to Wade Keller on his latest PWTorchVIP podcast, Heyman and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon share “a very positive” dynamic these days, a far cry from the mid-2000s when they reportedly butted heads on several occasions.

“As I’ve talked about in recent months, it seems like to people that have seen them that Heyman and Stephanie get along,” Keller said. “You know like, genuinely, there’s a chemistry and a dynamic between them that’s very positive. And that’s very different than you know, 15-20 years ago. So, Heyman is someone to watch. He’s really, really smart. And he is a wrestling guy.”

Keller noted that Heyman’s close relationship with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey is another reason why the former ECW founder could become a part of Stephanie and Triple H’s inner circle going forward.

“Paul is somebody to watch,” Keller added. “He’s so smart and he’s so connected to big names [such as] Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey [and] Roman Reigns. So depending on how things shake out, Triple H and Stephanie may be leaning on Paul, and he could be in their inner circle. And that would be quite a powerful trio of people who could take WWE into the next era on the wrestling side, Nick [Khan] on the business side, and then Stephanie, Paul and Paul…So that’s something to watch.”

Paul Heyman served as Executive Director of “WWE Raw” from June 2019 to June 2020. He was replaced by Prichard, who continues to hold the position for both of WWE’s flagship main roster shows. Following his dismissal, Heyman revealed there were no hard feelings between him and Vince McMahon, unlike in 2006 when he quit WWE on bad terms.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription

