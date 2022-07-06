WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker once again paid homage to his uncle, the great Scott Steiner, during his title defense against Cameron Grimes on the 7/5 Great American Bash episode of “NXT 2.0.”

As seen in the photos below, Breakker would sport the star-spangled patriotic singlet that Scott and Rick Steiner wore for their 1993 Survivor Series match. On that night, The All-Americans (Lex Luger, The Steiners & The Undertaker) defeated The Foreign Fanatics (Crush, Quebecer Jacques, Ludvig Borga & Yokozuna) in a traditional 4-on-4 elimination match.

Bron Breakker with the Scott Steiner throwback attire tonight. 🇺🇸 #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/cNr0LYohJN — TheRingsideRoster.com (@RingsideRoster) July 6, 2022

Bron Breakker paying homage again tonight pic.twitter.com/37AwPzFiwm — Chris (@ChrisMNovak) July 6, 2022

Breakker paying homage to Big Poppa Pump is becoming a thing now. During his previous title defense, against Joe Gacy at the 6/4 NXT In Your House special, Breakker would rock Steiner’s gear from WrestleMania 9, where The Steiner Brothers defeated The Headshrinkers in a bout that many consider one of the most underrated tag team matches of the era.

Love the classic Scott Steiner WrestleMania 9 gear on Bron Breakker!#NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/uGpcwLtUeF — TheRingsideRoster.com (@RingsideRoster) June 5, 2022

Love the classic Scott Steiner WrestleMania 9 gear on Bron Breakker!#NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/Ozk4NHpFMH — TheRingsideRoster.com (@RingsideRoster) June 5, 2022

While the patriotic gear seemed to help Steiner overcome Grimes, his post-match celebration was cut short by an ambush from the debuting JD McDonagh (FKA Jordan Devlin). Just as Breakker was preparing to head to the backstage area, McDonagh attacked the champion from behind, laying him out with a side slam into a nearby table that was filled with food. The show closed with McDonagh yelling to the cameras that he was “the necessary evil” in NXT.

The Steiners were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year by Bron Breakker.

