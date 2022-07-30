As we approach WWE’s “biggest party of the Summer,” SummerSlam, the news is starting to trickle in regarding what will happen on the show outside the eight scheduled matches. A new report from “Fightful” noted that the Maximum Male Models were expected to be on the premium live event “in some capacity” as of this morning, but in what way they are utilized remains to be seen. We noted how Max Dupri returned to “SmackDown” last night to reunite with his storyline sister, Maxxine Dupri, and their modeling talents, Ma.çé and Mån.sôör. The group showed off a beachwear clothing line with various outfits sporting a bold SummerSlam logo.

As the group gains more attention on WWE’s main roster, their following on social media also grows. Maxxine took to her Twitter account and posted a photo with her “brother,” Max.

“good morning from THE siblings of #SmackDown,” Maxxine writes in the post.

Summerslam begins with a kickoff show starting at 7 p.m. ET and the main show underway at 8 p.m. ET. WWE is also featuring content throughout the day on the WWE Network via Peacock and their YouTube channel to build the excitement toward their second-biggest show of the year.

You can see the current card for WWE SummerSlam below:

UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP “LAST MAN STANDING” MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

“RAW” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

“SMACKDOWN” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – SPECIAL GUEST REFEREE: JEFF JARRETT

Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor)

good morning from THE siblings of #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MYkZQZDl8C — MAXXINE DUPRI (@maxxinedupri) July 30, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]