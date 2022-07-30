A topic that’s been trending online ever since last night’s WWE “SmackDown” is Max Dupri (Formerly LA Knight in “NXT”) returning to the show and resuming his role as a director of talent in the Maximum Male Models group. This week’s episode of the blue brand featured the Maximum Male Models, Ma.çé and Mån.sôör, showcasing a beachwear clothing line in celebration of SummerSlam this weekend. Several of the articles of clothing even included their own advertisements for SummerSlam by the logo being embroidered on various apparel. Their segment ended up with Max and Maxxine (former Sofia Cromwell in NXT) explaining that they are scouting out more models to add to their faction.

It was originally reported by “PWTorch” that Max was being replaced by Maxxine in his role as leader of The Maximum Models after reportedly not “fitting in” and “rubbing some people the wrong way” backstage. Another interesting note from the original report is how hands-on with the project Vince McMahon apparently was before announcing his retirement from all his roles in WWE. It was claimed Vince would work with Max directly on how to deliver the segments in an attempt to get him to become a different persona, far from his previous LA Knight character.

Similar reports would emerge in the following days, echoing the story about Max, though it’s clear that he is back amongst the group for now and working in tandem with Maxxine as fashion talent directors. Speaking of the sole woman in the group, Maxxine was associated with Von Wagner and Mr. Stone when she was still working her way up through “NXT.” However, it wouldn’t take her long to be called up to the main roster, as she was written off this week’s NXT in what appears to be her move to “SmackDown” full-time.

