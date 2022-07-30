Edge could be making his WWE return tonight at SummerSlam.

According to PWInsider, Edge was spotted backstage at SummerSlam in Nashville at the Nissan Stadium.

As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer was reportedly set to make his WWE return during this past Monday’s “Raw” at Madison Square Garden, but plans were changed shortly after Vince McMahon’s exit from the company.

His wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, was also said to be originally scheduled for the Madison Square Garden show.

Edge has been out of action since the June 6 episode of “Raw,” after Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley attacked him and kicked him out of The Judgement Day faction he founded.

The Judgement Day began forming during night two of WrestleMania 38 after Priest attacked AJ Styles to help Edge win the match. Ripley would later join the group at WrestleMania Backlash after she attacked Styles to help Edge win the match.

Tonight at SummerSlam, Priest and Balor are set to face Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio in a No Disqualification match.

Summerslam begins with a kickoff show starting at 7 p.m. ET and the main show underway at 8 p.m. The premium event is available on Peacock TV in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else. Below is the card for tonight’s show:

UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP “LAST MAN STANDING” MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

“RAW” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

“SMACKDOWN” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – SPECIAL GUEST REFEREE: JEFF JARRETT

Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor

