For those with keen hearing, you may have noticed a slight adjustment to the WWE signature intro before “Raw” this evening. The incomparable, “Woo!” from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been added back to the intro video of WWE programming for the first time since Fall 2021.

Flair took to Twitter to react to the adjustment, writing, “The Most Hurtful Moment In My ENTIRE Career Was Losing My Spot. Thank You So Much For Giving Me Back My Dignity & My Life! @WWE @VinceMcMahon #WWERaw.”

Following a “Dark Side of the Ring” episode titled “The Plane Ride From Hell”, WWE distanced themselves from ‘The Nature Boy’ due to new controversy surrounding his name. The show brought up some negative stories about the Nature Boy, including him exposing himself to a flight attendant and, as she alleged, encouraging her to touch his genitals. Not only did they remove Flair from the signature WWE intro, they also removed all of Flair’s merchandise from WWE Shop. This was at the time that the company began taking pre-orders for a $999 limited edition Flair Legacy replica belt, but the page was deleted.

The first sign that things had been smoothed over between Flair and WWE came in the form of an announcement about a 2 hour documentary about “the never-before-revealed history” of Flair. Writer, producer, and director Tom Rinaldi, who has worked with ESPN, is working with WWE and Flair to produce the doc for fans of the WWE Hall of Famer.

As noted, Flair is also preparing for his final match during Starrcast V weekend, which will air live on FITE TV on July 31 as a pay-per-view event. Below is the confirmed card to this point:

* Ric Flair’s farewell match vs. unnamed opponent

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* Killer Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Former WWE stars Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) and Tyler Breeze also appear

