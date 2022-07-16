Ring of Honor announced today that it is currently revamping its HonorClub program.

HonorClub will return in early fall 2022 and it will be $9.99 a month. New HonorClub content will be available 60 days after the events happen live.

ROH also announced that the ROH: Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will stream live on July 23 at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. on Bleacher Report and all major cable/satellite TV providers for $39.99. For international fans, the event will be available on FITE.

The current ROH World Champion is Jonathan Gresham. Gresham has been the champion since defeating Jay Lethal at Final Battle 2021.

The other champions in the promotion include ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez, ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, and ROH World Six-Man Champions The Righteous.

Below is the full press release from Ring Of Honor:

July 16, 2022 – Ring of Honor will storm into Lowell, Mass., with one of the hottest pay-per-view events, ROH: Death Before Dishonor. Featuring world-class talent in electifying championship bouts, Death Before Dishonor will stream live from the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on Saturday, July 23, at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. on Bleacher Report and all major cable/satellite TV providers for $39.99. International fans can access the event via FITE and PPV.com. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here. Tickets to the live event can be purchased here, and at the box office at the Tsongas Center. Tickets start at $29, plus fees. The current matchups for Death Before Dishonor include: • ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli • ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal • ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia • ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes 2 out of 3 falls • ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb Additional matches will be announced in the days leading up to next Saturday. HonorClub Transformation Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022. Fans will be able to subscribe to HonorClub for a monthly fee of $9.99. New HonorClub content will become available 60 days after the events happen live. Sign up here to be notified of all updates and announcements related to HonorClub. Note that any refund requests by current members will be compensated with a $10 ShopHonor/ PWTees credit for every month remaining on the subscription. For questions or additional information, please email [email protected]

As noted, during the March 2 edition of AEW “Dynamite,” AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that he was the official owner of Ring Of Honor.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]