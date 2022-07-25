Rocky Romero has named the latest up-and-coming star that he thinks New Japan Pro Wrestling has been pushing hard.

In the latest edition of “AEW Unrestricted,” Romero said that the promotion has been focusing significantly on Clark Connors now that the borders are open and he can travel. He stated that Connors is a significant aspect of the show and one of the company’s biggest attractions due to his in-ring abilities and mic skills. NJPW has built many of its recent storylines around him and has given him the ability to prepare for future opportunities that may present themselves to him in the future.

Connors joined NJPW in 2018 as part of the inaugural LA Dojo class. He won the 2020 Young Lion Cup before making his first official appearance in AEW. He made his in-ring debut in a dark match at Fighting Spirit Unleashed, defeating Alex Coughlin. After the pandemic hit, Connors primarily appeared on NJPW Strong due to the travel restrictions that were in place.

At the Forbidden Door event, Connors was added to a Fatal Four Way match at the last minute, facing PAC, Miro, and Malakai Black to crown the inaugural All Atlantic Champion. Hiromu Takahashi was initially slated to be the fourth entrant in the match after defeating Connors in a second-round qualifier match; however, Takahashi was removed from the match after a knee injury, and Connors was promptly named as his replacement.

Romero also said that Connors handled the event’s criticisms well. He said that he felt they built a fantastic story around him that allowed him to get over with the crowd and that this was an incredible moment for him. He also stated that wrestling is about being ready for anything and being able to adapt.

