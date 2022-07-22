It seems as though Ring of Honor is gaining a Workhorseman.

Limitless Wrestling announced that JD Drake has been pulled from their Crunch Time event on July 23. Drake was originally scheduled to face Dezmond Cole in a Vacationland Cup Qualifier. Limitless Wrestling has cited Ring of Honor as the reason Drake won’t be at the event in Yarmouth, Maine.

#CrunchTime UPDATE: ROH has pulled @RealJDDrake from our event tomorrow in Yarmouth. He will not be competing against Dezmond Cole. Da Big Boofa will still be in VLC Qualifying action. pic.twitter.com/9twgsGh7gk — Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) July 22, 2022

July 23 is the same night as Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor event in Lowell, MA. While Drake has not been officially announced for the event, and there’s word to this point as to who his opponent will be, the Limitless tweet suggests the former WWN Champion is ROH-bound. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan recently said that more matches will be announced for Death Before Dishonor on the upcoming episode of “AEW Rampage,” which will also include a Zero Hour preshow.

Drake has been featured regularly on All Elite Wrestling’s “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark Elevation” as a member of The Wingmen, a faction that also includes Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth. He was last seen on the July 20 episode of “Dark” in a losing effort against Konosuke Takeshita. While he was never a part of the previous incarnation of Ring of Honor, Drake did compete for the ROH World Tag Team Championship back in February, when he and Workhorsemen partner Anthony Henry unsuccessfully challenged then-champions Mark and Jay Briscoe at a Warrior Wrestling event in Cicero, IL.

Limitless Wrestling has said that Cole will still be competing in a Vacationland Cup Qualifying Match against a yet-to-be-named opponent. The Vacationland Cup is an annual tournament that has been held by Limitless Wrestling since 2018, and has been won by the likes of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Anthony Greene and reigning “NXT” North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]