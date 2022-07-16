It’s no secret that AEW’s Owner Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor earlier this year. Since then, we’ve had Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend, and we are coming up on the second ROH PPV since it was bought out — Death Before Dishonor.

Leading into PPVs, AEW usually airs something called countdowns. These run down the matches and stories leading into whichever PPV they are going into, and it would seem that ROH is going to be doing the same thing. Ring of Honor went to Twitter last night and announced that this coming Tuesday, following “AEW: Dark” they will have ROH Countdown to Death Before Dishonor. It will run down the matches for the pay-per-view event, including matches like The Briscoes vs FTR II for the ROH Tag Team Championships in a 2-out-of-3-falls-match and Claudio Castagnoli vs Johnathan Gresham for the Ring of Honor World Championship.

#ROH Countdown to #DeathBeforeDishonor is stacked!

We take a DEEP dive into 5 championship matches ahead of this loaded PPV, on Saturday, July 23. Don’t miss the very first ROH Countdown immediately following #AEWDark this Tuesday, July 19! pic.twitter.com/d9mmEzTyem — Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 16, 2022

Along with the previously mentioned matches, the card will also include Serena Deeb vs Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women’s Championship which began its collision course when Deeb turned her back on Mercedes, her former tag team partner.

Then there’s Jay Lethal vs Samoa Joe for the ROH Television Championship in what should be their big blow off match for their longtime feud that’s spanned different promotions. Finally, the next chapter in the Jericho Appreciation Society – Blackpool Combat Club saga will see their teams represented by Daniel Garcia (JAS) vs. Wheeler Yuta (BCC) for the ROH Pure Championship.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]