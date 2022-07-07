Following tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite“, we have a clear picture of what this Friday’s AEW “Rampage” card will look like. For starters, it has been confirmed that the ROH World Champion will indeed still be appearing on the show when he teams with Lee Moriarty to take on The Gates of Agony with Tully Blanchard. The two sides have been feuding ever since ROH SuperCard of Honor this past April, and seeing as recent reports indicate Brian Cage will challenge Gresham for the ROH Championship at Death Before Dishonor later this month, this tag team is a perfect opportunity to amp up the rivalry.

Also announced for the episode is Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese. Tonight, Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling were attempting to get enough signatures on a petition so that they could get Swerve Strickland removed from the AEW roster. They encouraged Cassidy to sign the document, especially considering that Swerve eliminated Cassidy in a recent battle royal, but the member of Best Friends denied Nese and Sterling’s request, setting the stage for Cassidy vs. Nese this Friday.

We will also see the undefeated team of ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb in action on the show, as well as a singles match between Eddie Kingston and Konosuke Takeshita.

You can see the current card for AEW “Rampage” below:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

* ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty vs. The Gates of Agony (w/ Tully Blanchard)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese (w/ “Smart” Mark Sterling)

* Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb in action

