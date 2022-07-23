WWE took to Twitter last night to announce a new match for “Monday Night Raw” next week, and it’s a big one. The Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will team up with his cousins, The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to take on Riddle and The Street Profits.

This will be Roman Reigns’ second televised match since The Bloodline defeated Riddle alongside Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event in June. Reigns hasn’t wrestled on TV since the June 17th edition of “Friday Night Smackdown” where he successfully defended both the WWE and Universal Championships against Riddle. Reigns hasn’t had a live match on Monday Night since September 20th, 2021 edition of “Raw” where he not only teamed up with The Usos to defeat The New Day, but he also defeated then WWE Champion Big E and The Almighty Bobby Lashley in the main event.

With the 6-man tag team match this Monday, we will also get a glimpse of what will go down next Saturday at SummerSlam when The Usos are scheduled to defend their tag team championships against The Street Profits in a special referee match featuring Jeff Jarrett. These two teams have been at it for some time now, most recently throwing down at Money in the Bank earlier this month. However, this match would end in controversary due to the referee counting the three-count despite Montez Ford’s shoulder being off the mat.

Riddle appears to be the odd man out here, not feuding with Roman Reigns or The Bloodline since June. However, it seems The Original Bro has remained an ally to The Street Profits. Riddle has recently been seen feuding with Seth Freakin’ Rollins on “Raw,” culminating in a match at SummerSlam next weekend. Don’t be surprised if we see Rollins get involved in the six-man tag match this Monday.

